Carl Pavano accused of peeing in former wife's shampoo bottles among other gross allegations

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After it was revealed earlier this month that cops have been called to the home of former MLB pitcher Carl Pavano and his ex-wife nine times over the last two years, more heinous allegations against Pavano have emerged.

Pavano was initially accused of "controlling behavior," including name-calling, cutting off her expenses and threatening to take their children amid an ugly prenup battle.

Their divorce was finalized last December, but a new court filing by Pavano's ex, Alissa, claims that Pavano would pee in her shampoo bottles and "intentionally soiled the bed in which Plaintiff sleeps during her parenting time by having his female sex partners occupy the bed," according to CT Insider.

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Pavano then allegedly "removed all clean linens from the house so that Plaintiff is unable to have a hygienically clean and safe bed during her parenting time."

The ex-pitcher also allegedly sent photos of "multiple firearms laid out on the kitchen table" to Alissa and their children in a group chat shortly after divorce papers were served.

The couple currently share custody of their three children and alternate weeks with them in a Fairfield, Connecticut, home. Pavano owns the home through a trust.

Alissa accused the former pitcher of forcing her to sign the prenup she says is one-sided.

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"A prenuptial agreement is an acceptable way for individuals, prior to marriage, to condition how their financial interests and responsibilities will be determined after marriage," Alissa’s lawyers said in a brief, via the New York Post .

"It should not be an acceptable way for a monied spouse who has already started a family with his significant other to force her to give up her financial independence, and then to extract financial advantages in the premarital agreement under the threat of taking the minor children away from her and leaving her destitute."

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Pavano pitched for the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees , Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins, being named an All-Star in 2004. He pitched to a 4.81 ERA in his career, with his biggest payday coming from the Yankees. However, he only made 26 starts in his four seasons with them and is widely considered one of their worst signings.

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