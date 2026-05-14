Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

MLB

Carl Pavano accused of peeing in former wife's shampoo bottles among other gross allegations

Cops have been called to the couple's shared Connecticut home nine times over the last two years, per reports

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After it was revealed earlier this month that cops have been called to the home of former MLB pitcher Carl Pavano and his ex-wife nine times over the last two years, more heinous allegations against Pavano have emerged.

Pavano was initially accused of "controlling behavior," including name-calling, cutting off her expenses and threatening to take their children amid an ugly prenup battle.

Their divorce was finalized last December, but a new court filing by Pavano's ex, Alissa, claims that Pavano would pee in her shampoo bottles and "intentionally soiled the bed in which Plaintiff sleeps during her parenting time by having his female sex partners occupy the bed," according to CT Insider.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minnesota Twins pitcher Carl Pavano pitching at Target Field in Minneapolis

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Carl Pavano delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 26, 2012. (Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports)

Pavano then allegedly "removed all clean linens from the house so that Plaintiff is unable to have a hygienically clean and safe bed during her parenting time."

The ex-pitcher also allegedly sent photos of "multiple firearms laid out on the kitchen table" to Alissa and their children in a group chat shortly after divorce papers were served.

The couple currently share custody of their three children and alternate weeks with them in a Fairfield, Connecticut, home. Pavano owns the home through a trust.

Alissa accused the former pitcher of forcing her to sign the prenup she says is one-sided.

New York Yankees pitcher Carl Pavano pitching at Angel Stadium in Anaheim

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carl Pavano pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sept. 8, 2008. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

SHOHEI OHTANI MAKING UP FOR STRUGGLES AT PLATE AFTER LOWERING LEAGUE-LEADING ERA TO 0.82

"A prenuptial agreement is an acceptable way for individuals, prior to marriage, to condition how their financial interests and responsibilities will be determined after marriage," Alissa’s lawyers said in a brief, via the New York Post.

"It should not be an acceptable way for a monied spouse who has already started a family with his significant other to force her to give up her financial independence, and then to extract financial advantages in the premarital agreement under the threat of taking the minor children away from her and leaving her destitute."

Yankees trainer Gene Monahan checking pitcher Carl Pavano after head injury

Yankees trainer Gene Monahan checks pitcher Carl Pavano after he was hit in the head by a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles player Melvin Mora. (Beth Balbierz/The Record)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Pavano pitched for the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins, being named an All-Star in 2004. He pitched to a 4.81 ERA in his career, with his biggest payday coming from the Yankees. However, he only made 26 starts in his four seasons with them and is widely considered one of their worst signings.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue