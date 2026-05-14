Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend shares emotional message ahead of birth of late Cowboys player’s daughter

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Catalina Mancera thanked supporters in an emotional message as she celebrated the unborn child she shares with late Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

In November, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Frisco Police Department confirmed that Kneeland died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase in Texas. The 24-year-old recorded his first NFL touchdown just days before his death.

Mancera recently held a baby shower attended by friends and family. She shared photos from the special event Monday on Instagram, writing, "Words can’t explain how thankful I am for the people God has placed in my life. In such a hard season, the love and support surrounding me have made everything feel a little brighter."

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She continued with a heartfelt thank-you to friends and family, crediting their love and prayers with helping carry her through a difficult time.

"I’m so grateful for everyone who came out to celebrate me and baby, and even those who couldn’t make it but still showed love from afar. I also want to thank my family for throwing me such a beautiful shower in Michigan. I want to thank both of our families for all the love they’ve poured into me during this time. I’ll never forget the kindness, prayers, and support that have carried me through all of this," the Instagram caption concluded.

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Mancera previously said her due date is in June.

Kneeland was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and appeared in 18 games for Dallas.

Police said officers responded to the scene on Nov. 6, 2025, and found a vehicle that had crashed near the southbound lanes of a local parkway. Kneeland fled on foot.

Authorities also said Kneeland contacted his family via text message prior to his death to tell them goodbye, police told dispatchers, according to audio obtained and reviewed by People.

Shortly after the tragedy, the Cowboys released a statement, saying, "It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Last year, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said a scholarship fund had been created for Kneeland’s daughter.

"We want to make sure she is taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives—it’s very important to our guys and to us," Schottenheimer said. "The organization has been amazing, we’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund where we can all give and support Catalina."

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Schottenheimer also revealed that the team launched a memorial fund honoring Kneeland and supporting Catalina. Schottenheimer also recalled some of the memories he shared with the late pass rusher.

"Marshawn loved the words ‘one love,’" Schottenheimer explained. "So, we talked a lot about love as we grieve."

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