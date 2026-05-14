Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin defends Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini, tells critics to look in the mirror

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Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has a message for those criticizing New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former reporter for The Athletic Dianna Russini.

Irvin, 60, said that people need to look in the mirror and their own issues before going off on others.

"We all want to jump in personal lives," Irvin said during a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

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"Dude, if I just get a peek at your history, I’m sure it’ll tell me something. We all forget that we have done s--- when we’re talking about somebody else, and then we want to castrate and kill them."

The Dallas Cowboys legend said that people don’t know what they are dealing with, yet they are teeing off on Vrabel and Russini.

"Life happens," Irvin said. "We’re trying to use people in football to be the measuring stick for all the righteousness. And then we act like, ‘I can’t believe this person did this.’ It’s a person, and people do things. Sometimes it’s not right, but we’re not in their homes."

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"We don’t know what they’re dealing with. And we wanna sit here and say, ‘Man, they shouldn’t do this.’ You don’t know what they’re dealing with. Get out of it. Leave it alone. It’s not your business."

Vrabel married his wife, Jen, in 1999, and they have two sons together. Russini married her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, in 2020, and they share two kids together.

The pair was seen holding hands and hugging at a luxury hotel in Arizona in March, and photos of their interaction were first released in April. After the initial report, Vrabel said the photos show a "completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable."

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"The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day," Russini said.

More photos have leaked of the pair being seen together.

Russini has since resigned from The Athletic. Vrabel stepped away from the team during the final round of the NFL Draft indefinitely to seek counseling and be with his family.

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