LeBron James may be target of apparently leaked Drake song featuring ‘switching teams’ lyric

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Drake's long-awaited album, "Iceman," the ninth of his illustrious career, comes out Friday, but fans were given an apparent sneak peek late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Overnight, an apparent song from the album was leaked on social media, which is rumored to be titled "1AM in Albany," a series of songs by Drake storytelling during specific hours of certain cities that began with "9AM in Dallas" in 2009.

The song features some thinly veiled hits at Kendrick Lamar following their feud from 2024 into last year, but fans were taken aback at some apparent shots at LeBron James.

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James and Drake were once very good friends, with James even taking the stage during one of Drake's concerts years ago. However, James began to show some loyalty to Lamar during the famed rap beef that found its way to Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

"I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up," Drake rapped. James went from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat back to the Cavs to the Los Angeles Lakers and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

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In a double entendre, Drake also implored his fans to "please stop asking what's going on with 23 and me. I'm a real n----, and he's not, it's in my DNA," a play on words with the website "23andMe."

Drake and James have linked up numerous times, but if this song is legitimate, and the bars are aimed at James, those times may be long over.

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"Iceman" will be Drake's first solo album since he released "For All The Dogs" in October 2023. His first album was "Thank Me Later" back in 2010, and he followed up with classics in "Take Care" in 2011 and "Nothing Was The Same" two years later.

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