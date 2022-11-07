Trea Turner's reps make free agency hype video narrated by Jon Hamm: 'He's a dream come true'

Well, this is one way to get teams prepared for a big-time free agent hitting the market.

Trea Turner is one of the best shortstops in the game and every team knows it. But his agency, CAA Baseball, decided to put together a hype video ahead of his upcoming free agency just in case they forgot.

Narrated by actor Jon Hamm, Turner’s free agency video sells the 2019 World Series champion to his potential landing spot and the stats prove why he’s going to be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market.

"Since 2019, he’s been the second-best position player in baseball, according to FanGraphs, with 21.1 fWAR. He sits behind only [Aaron] Judge, and leads [Freddie] Freeman, [Jose] Ramirez and [Mookie] Betts. Trea’s the only active shortstop with a .300-plus career batting average," Hamm stated.

Turner did total 194 hits, 101 runs and 100 RBI with 21 homers, 39 doubles and four triples with a .298/.343/.466 triple slash in 160 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2021 season.

"A true superstar in today’s game. This guy does it all. He can run, he can throw, he plays elite shortstop. He hits. He hits for power," Hamm said.

"He can lead off and be a table setter, or he can hit second or third and be a run producer."

Because of his elite production, Turner is expected to get a deal worth $33.6 million per season, according to Spotrac.

It’s a price tag, though, that fits his play. The team that lands him will get a consistent player on both sides of the ball.

"As an opponent, he’s your worst nightmare," Hamm said. "As a teammate or fan, he’s a dream come true. There’s no doubt Trea has become one of the best position players in the game today.

"You have the chance to change the direction of your franchise with a centerpiece, a player that gives you a chance to win every day with him at the top of your lineup. Focus now because the opportunity could pass you buy in a flash."

Turner isn’t the only All-Star hitting the free agent market. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge doesn’t have a contract and may receive a value higher than Turner per season after his MVP-caliber 2021 campaign.

There’s also Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom and many others that will be fielding calls from teams to get their new deal.