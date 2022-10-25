Expand / Collapse search
Dodgers could become serious contenders for Aaron Judge, change Mookie Betts' position: report

Betts was drafted as a second baseman

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees were bounced early from the MLB playoffs, but the two storied organizations are still making headlines as the baseball world prepares for the World Series. 

With Yankees slugger Aaron Judge about to enter the free-agent market, teams are gearing up to make a play for the new American League home run king

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader at Globe Life Field Oct. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. 

It should come as no surprise that the deep pockets of the Dodgers make them players in the Judge sweepstakes.

Los Angeles could become "serious players" for the rights to Judge, according to MLB.com. 

If the Dodgers moved on from two-time All-Star Trea Turner, along with Joey Gallo, Justin Turner and Craig Kimbrel, LA would shed around $100 million from its payroll. 

The Dodgers could easily make room for Judge, though the acquisition would more than likely require a position change for six-time All-Star Mookie Betts.

Betts, who has played right field for the majority of his career, is reportedly open to a move to second base should the Dodgers sign Judge. 

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during the NLDS Game 2 against the San Diego Padres Oct. 12, 2022, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Betts, who was drafted as a second baseman, started five games at second for the Dodgers during the 2022 season. 

"Being able to play second base is kind of something I’ve been doing my whole life," Betts told reporters in early September. "Getting to go back there is just a lot of fun for me, personally. I really, really do enjoy it, but they pay me to catch these fly balls."

Judge declined a reported eight-year contract worth between $230.5 million and $234.5 million in April, making him a free agent this offseason. 

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that New York hopes to re-sign Judge this offseason. 

"There’s a pot of gold there," Cashman said, via MLB.com. "It’s yet to be determined how much it weighs, but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot, and obviously it’ll be bigger. He’s put himself in an amazing position to have a lot of choices. Obviously, we’d like to win the day on that discussion. If you need to hear it again, I’ll say it again: Of course we’d love to have Aaron Judge back as a New York Yankee."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.