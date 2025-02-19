Travis Kelce's podcast skips new episode release amid Chiefs star's retirement rumors

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce said last week that he is "kicking everything down the road" regarding his potential retirement during "New Heights."

As the football world awaits Kelce’s decision, there will be no new episode of "New Heights" this week.

"No new episode this week, but WE’LL BE BACK with offseason episodes with amazing guests soon," the "New Heights" official account posted to social media on Tuesday.

The show usually releases their episodes on Wednesday.

Since the show’s inception, they have taken a break after releasing their Super Bowl episode.

After the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Jason Kelce mulled retirement before coming back for one more season.

They took nearly a month off before starting back up with weekly episodes.

When Jason officially retired the following season, ESPN reported the star center had considered retirement at various points over the past several years.

After the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, they didn’t release their next episode until early March, when Jason officially announced his retirement.

The break the show takes after the Super Bowl could easily be simply stepping away for a few weeks after a long football season.

Even if that is the case, the break the show takes following the Super Bowl has allowed Jason, and now Travis, the ability to ponder retirement without being in the public eye.

The Chiefs gave Kelce a soft deadline "around March 14" to make a decision, per The Athletic.

Kelce's 12th season in the NFL was capped off by the Eagles' 40-22 demolition of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The star tight end talked last week about the rigors of going through another season and the commitment it takes.

While Kelce was still productive last season with 823 yards and three touchdowns, he showed signs of not being the offensive force he once was.

In the Super Bowl, Kelce had four catches for 39 yards, but all came with the game out of reach.

