Travis Kelce's ex celebrates Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over Chiefs

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift appeared to be shell-shocked at how Super Bowl LIX turned out on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22.

One person from Kelce’s past was extremely pleased as she celebrated the Eagles’ win down on the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kayla Nicole was on the field blowing green and white confetti around and talking with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after Philadelphia’s blowout win. She captioned one video, "They said there’s room on the wagon yall."

She was at the Super Bowl on behalf of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast.

Kelce and Nicole dated for about five years before they split in 2022. In November, she lamented in a podcast interview that she was not "as cool" with some of the other wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players as she once was.

She told Radar Online at the time that she is not as close with the other Chiefs wives and girlfriends as she once was.

"We are not as cool as we once were.," she told the website, adding that the breakup was hard because of how close she was with some of the women.

It was not the first time Nicole has seemingly commented on her ex-boyfriend’s relationship.

Nicole talked about the comments she has received from Swift’s fans on her social media posts during an appearance on "Unapologetically Angel" with WNBA star Angel Reese.

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate (from Swift’s fans) and just like online chaos doesn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole said.

Nicole said she still receives comments from Swift’s fans to this day.

"Oh yeah, you could go to my most recent post, and it will be people debating with each other why I am worthless, and I’ll never be a talented person, and I have no career, and I’m a bum," Nicole said.