Travis Kelce scores questionable TD for Chiefs days after Taylor Swift's album release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce started the scoring for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but NFL fans raised questions about the call on the field.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had the ball on the 2-yard line on their second drive of the game. He snapped the ball and found Kelce cutting across the goal line. However, officials initially threw a penalty flag over a possible offensive pass interference committed by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After a conversation, the officials picked up the flag. Fans debated on social media over whether the Chiefs got away with one.

Regardless, the Chiefs went up 7-0.

It was only Kelce’s second touchdown catch of the season. Mahomes targeted him early in the game against the Jaguars. He had three catches on four targets along with the touchdown through the first quarter.

The score also came days after Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift released her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." Kelce and the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason, are mentioned numerous times during the duration of her album.

JOSH ALLEN COMPARISONS 'VERY REAL': TOM BRADY, DREW BLEDSOE PRAISE DRAKE MAYE

Swift spoke about her album on BBC Radio 2 and shut down a question about whether her latest album could be her last as she’s set to get married to the star tight end.

"That's a shockingly offensive thing to say," Swift said. "It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their jobs."

Swift emphasized she's not planning on quitting music anytime soon.

"It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s the coolest thing about Travis: he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects," Swift added. "There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’"

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.