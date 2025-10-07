SoFi Stadium hawk stolen during Rams game located, second hawk remains missing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hawk stolen from SoFi Stadium last month during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts was returned to its rightful owner, while a second hawk remains missing.

The two birds, named Bubba and Alice, were hired by the stadium to deter other birds from the area during games and events. But on Sept. 28, the birds were stolen by an unknown suspect along with the utility task vehicle (UTV) the birds were being held in.

According to Inglewood police, at around 2:22 p.m., a male suspect took off with a Kawasaki Mule UTV from the lake area of the NFL stadium’s grounds. In the utility vehicle were two hawks being held in green containers.

Police said the key to the vehicle was left in the ignition at the time of the theft.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Bubba was located by a homeowner in Hacienda Heights after she called police Sunday to report the bird in her backyard. The hawks’ handler, Charles Cogger, was then contacted by law enforcement.

"I made arrangements, got over there as quick as I could and got Bubba back," Cogger told the station. "Alice is still out there, but this gives me hope she will show up."

Bubba was reportedly found about 25 miles from the site of the theft.

It was not immediately clear if an arrest in the case had been made.