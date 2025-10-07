Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

SoFi Stadium hawk stolen during Rams game located, second hawk remains missing

The hawks are hired by the stadium to deter other birds from the area

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hawk stolen from SoFi Stadium last month during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts was returned to its rightful owner, while a second hawk remains missing. 

The two birds, named Bubba and Alice, were hired by the stadium to deter other birds from the area during games and events. But on Sept. 28, the birds were stolen by an unknown suspect along with the utility task vehicle (UTV) the birds were being held in. 

SoFi Stadium hawk theft

The two birds, named Bubba and Alice, were hired by the stadium to deter other birds from the area during games and events. (Inglewood Police Department)

According to Inglewood police, at around 2:22 p.m., a male suspect took off with a Kawasaki Mule UTV from the lake area of the NFL stadium’s grounds. In the utility vehicle were two hawks being held in green containers. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Police said the key to the vehicle was left in the ignition at the time of the theft. 

According to NBC Los Angeles, Bubba was located by a homeowner in Hacienda Heights after she called police Sunday to report the bird in her backyard. The hawks’ handler, Charles Cogger, was then contacted by law enforcement. 

SoFi Stadium hawk theft

According to Inglewood police, at around 2:22 p.m., a male suspect took off with a Kawasaki Mule UTV from the lake area of the NFL stadium’s grounds. In the utility vehicle were two hawks being held in green containers. (Inglewood Police Department)

NEW DETAILS EMERGE IN REPORTED ROBBERY INVOLVING STEELERS' SKYLAR THOMPSON IN DUBLIN

"I made arrangements, got over there as quick as I could and got Bubba back," Cogger told the station. "Alice is still out there, but this gives me hope she will show up."

Bubba was reportedly found about 25 miles from the site of the theft. 

SoFi Stadium general interior view

SoFi Stadium prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately clear if an arrest in the case had been made.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue