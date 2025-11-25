Travis Kelce's dad fires back at son's critics with social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ed Kelce has a message for Travis Kelce's critics.

Kelce, 74, took to social media to praise his youngest son’s play this season.

"If anyone questions how good Travis is playing; through Week 10 he leads all tight ends in total yardage," Kelce posted on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was the NFL league leader among tight ends in total yards through Week 10, but fell to second after Week 12. Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride leads all tight ends in both receptions (80) and yards (797).

Kelce is second in the NFL among tight ends with 674 yards, with the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie Tyler Warren just behind him with 662 yards. The 36-year-old has been resurgent for the Chiefs this season, as he has 54 catches and four touchdowns in addition to his 674 yards.

The 10-time Pro Bowler already has more touchdowns than he did last season and, despite his diminished athleticism, has been a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes.

TONY ROMO RIPS NFL OFFICIALS FOR PENALTY ON TRAVIS KELCE IN CHIEFS' COMEBACK WIN

The four-time All-Pro quickly quashed any retirement rumors last season, as shortly after the team’s crushing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he announced his return. Last week, Kelce said he would let the Chiefs know his intentions to play in 2026 before NFL free agency begins in March 2026 to give the team ample time to plan their offseason.

Kelce had four catches for 43 yards in the Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Colts on Sunday. The Chiefs improved to 6-5 with the win but remain outside the playoff picture.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs must get hot down the stretch if they want to make the playoffs, let alone win the division.

Their next game will be on center stage, as they will take on the surging Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.