Tony Romo rips NFL officials for penalty on Travis Kelce in Chiefs' comeback win

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had former NFL quarterback Tony Romo in his corner at a crucial point in the team’s comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Kelce was called for offensive pass interference with under five minutes to play and the Chiefs trailing by three points. The refs made the call as Patrick Mahomes found Kareem Hunt for a few yards on a swing route.

"This is the worst call I have seen all year. It’s literally the worst call I’ve seen all year," Romo said. "He’s getting guarded. They’re going to say he’s running a route. They think he picks 53. He doesn’t. He goes into his own guy who’s guarding him and says it’s pass interference on him.

"That is ridiculous. You know that happens on almost every play when you’re pressing something, right?"

The Chiefs were able to rally after the penalty, which forced them back to their own 3-yard line.

Patrick Mahomes was able to find a way, leading Kansas City on a 15-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a Harrison Butker field goal to tie the game and force overtime.

Kansas City won the game 23-20 thanks to a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a Butker field goal in overtime. The Chiefs scored 14 unanswered points to pull off the comeback.

The Chiefs are now 6-5 on the year and are hoping that the win over the leaders in the AFC South can start a momentum build toward the stretch run of the season.

"All five of our losses felt like this game, where there were plays we could make and we didn't," Mahomes said. "You can talk about it all day, but until you prove it, it doesn't. We proved today we could make the plays."

