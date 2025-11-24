Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Tony Romo rips NFL officials for penalty on Travis Kelce in Chiefs' comeback win

Chiefs scored 11 unanswered points to defeat the Colts

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 24

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had former NFL quarterback Tony Romo in his corner at a crucial point in the team’s comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Kelce was called for offensive pass interference with under five minutes to play and the Chiefs trailing by three points. The refs made the call as Patrick Mahomes found Kareem Hunt for a few yards on a swing route.

Travis Kelce tries to avoid a tackle

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

"This is the worst call I have seen all year. It’s literally the worst call I’ve seen all year," Romo said. "He’s getting guarded. They’re going to say he’s running a route. They think he picks 53. He doesn’t. He goes into his own guy who’s guarding him and says it’s pass interference on him.

"That is ridiculous. You know that happens on almost every play when you’re pressing something, right?"

The Chiefs were able to rally after the penalty, which forced them back to their own 3-yard line.

Travis Kelce fights for a loose ball

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) dive for a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Patrick Mahomes was able to find a way, leading Kansas City on a 15-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a Harrison Butker field goal to tie the game and force overtime.

Kansas City won the game 23-20 thanks to a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a Butker field goal in overtime. The Chiefs scored 14 unanswered points to pull off the comeback.

The Chiefs are now 6-5 on the year and are hoping that the win over the leaders in the AFC South can start a momentum build toward the stretch run of the season.

"All five of our losses felt like this game, where there were plays we could make and we didn't," Mahomes said. "You can talk about it all day, but until you prove it, it doesn't. We proved today we could make the plays."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

