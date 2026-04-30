Travis Kelce: R Mason Thomas is 'Game-Changer' for Chiefs' Defense

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The Kansas City Chiefs had three picks in the top-40 selections of the 2026 NFL Draft, and star tight end Travis Kelce is enthused about the impact that one of those players will have, that being Oklahoma Sooners defensive end R Mason Thomas.

"The guy is a freak of nature in terms of athleticism and explosiveness. I can't wait to see how this guy gets after the quarterback," Kelce said about Thomas on the latest edition of his podcast, "New Heights." "It's been kind of something that the Chiefs have been looking at to get better at, and that's getting after the QB and really putting quarterbacks under duress. Obviously, we've always had Chris Jones there, and George [Karlaftis] is a workhorse.

"I think this is going to be a game-changer at the edge position. I know he had a hamstring last year on an unbelievable fumble recovery. So we'll see him when he gets in the building. I'm sure Spags [Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] will have a fun time putting him to work, as well."

Kansas City selected Thomas, who spent his entire four-year career with the Sooners (2022-25), with the No. 40 pick after taking LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (trade up to pick No. 6) and Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (pick No. 29) in the first round.

Regarding Thomas, the defensive end totaled two forced fumbles in each of the last two years, while racking up nine sacks in 2024 and 6.5 sacks in 2025; Thomas missed three games last season (2025) due to a quad injury, which he suffered on a scoop-and-score against the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 1 (the play that Kelce referenced). The defensive lineman returned for the College Football Playoff, but Oklahoma was eliminated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round.

In what was a 6-11 season, Kansas City's defense managed to hold its own in 2025. The Chiefs finished sixth in the NFL in opponent points (19.3 per game), ninth in opponent rushing yards (105.7 per game), 10th in opponent total yards (301.5 per game) and 12th in opponent passing yards (195.8 per game). That said, Kansas City finished in a five-way tie for 22nd in sacks (35.0).

As for Kelce, the four-time All-Pro posted his lowest reception total (76) since 2015 last season, but he still led the Chiefs in receptions (76) and receiving yards (851) and was tied for the team lead in receiving scores (five). Kelce is returning for his 14th season.