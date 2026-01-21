Travis Kelce praises offensive coordinator's reported Chiefs return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce has not revealed whether he will play next season, but he did reveal his excitement for the Kansas City Chiefs’ reported offensive coordinator hire.

The Chiefs re-hired Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator for his second stint with the team, according to multiple reports, and Kelce was fired up about it.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ running backs coach from 2013-17, and the team’s offensive coordinator from 2018-22. The 56-year-old coach spent last season with the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach.

"I think it's great, I think it's a marriage is going to pick up right where it left off. EB and who he is as a as a coach, you can see kind of his personality and what he brings to the table in that Chicago team, I know Ben Johnson has his own version of that, he's a very tough guy, and what he did in Detroit he brought over as well, and you can see those running backs over Chicago and their body of work was definitely an Eric Bienemy style of football, man," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

Bieniemy left the Chiefs after 2022 and spent one season as the Washington Commanders' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2023. After one season with the Commanders, Bieniemy went to UCLA for a season, where he was also the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, before returning to the NFL with the Bears.

The Bears had a strong rushing attack, led by D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai. In 16 games, Swift had 1,087 rushing yards with nine touchdowns while Monangai had 783 rushing yards with five touchdowns in 17 games.

Kelce, who had some of the best seasons of his career with Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, is excited to see him back in the building.

"I can't wait to see him back in the building, man, he's one of he's one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time," Kelce said. "I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it's going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby."

Kelce said at the beginning of the month after the Chiefs' season ended that he would take some time away before deciding on his playing future. If he decides to return and stays with the Chiefs, he will have one of his favorite coaches back with him.

