Travis Kelce donates $100,000 to family of girls recovering from gunshot wounds at Super Bowl parade

The family of two girls who were shot at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday has started GoFundMe pages, and they received quite a donation from one of their hometown favorites.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to the Reyes family, whose two daughters are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.

Kelce's donation was made under the name of his charity, Eighty-Seven & Running.

The girls, ages 10 and 8, were also paid a visit by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, earlier this week.

"On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally," a statement from the family said.

"We're happy to share that our daughters, ages 8 and 10, are making good progress in their recovery from their leg injuries. Both girls were shot in the legs, underwent surgery, and are currently in casts for several months. We will endure follow-up doctor’s visits for the next few years. They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility. While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us. The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."

His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, donated another $100,000 to the page that is raising money for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed. Lopez-Galvan was the cousin of the wounded girls' mother.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the singer wrote.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me," Kelce posted on X, formerly Twitter, several hours after the shooting.

Mahomes said he was "praying for Kansas CIty," while his wife said "shooting is never the answer."

Kelce's donation singlehandedly matched the GoFundMe's goal of $100,000. Over $73,000 has been donated by well over 1,000 others.

Two minors have been charged with gun-related offenses in connection with the incident.

At least 11 children were wounded during the shooting, but were expected to recover as of Wednesday night. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.