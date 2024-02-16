Two minors charged in connection with Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

Two minors have been charged with gun-related offenses in connection to the Kansas City mass shooting earlier this week.

"Two juveniles were charged on Thursday, February 15, 2024, by the Office of the Juvenile Officer related to the incident at the Chiefs' rally on February 14, 2024," the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri said in a Friday statement.

"The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun related and resisting arrest charges," the court said.

Further charges may be forthcoming, authorities say.

The statement continued, "It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."



This is a developing story and will be updated.