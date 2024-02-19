Travis, Jason Kelce speak out about tragic shooting during Super Bowl parade: 'Kansas City is coming together'

Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast is set for its weekly episode on Wednesday, but following the tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last week, they've posted a video saying their piece.

The Kelces have not publicly commented on the tragedy on Feb. 14 that left one dead and over 20 more injured after a shooting near Union Station in Kansas City.

Travis said it "didn’t feel right" not to say anything and release their pre-recorded episode.

"We just wanted to say our hearts go out to the all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try to celebrate the community. It’s unfortunate and tragic the events that occurred," Jason said.

"We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprung into action. The first responders on scene and anybody that’s been willing to help those affected by this tragedy."

Travis also said that links to the Chiefs Emergency Response Fund are in their "New Heights" bio if people wanted to donate.

"Your donation goes to supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services," he said.

Players from the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid were reportedly helping people during the pandemonium that ensued from the shooting.

Jason noted that the Kansas City community, despite the tragedy that occurred, came together in waves.

"One of the things that’s evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this," he said. "One of the beautiful things that we get in doing this podcast is the wonderful community out there. ‘The 92%ers,’ everyone that watches this show, we’re still figuring out a way for us to be involved, and obviously you can donate to these links right now. But we plan on doing something in the future. We’re trying to get that situated right now, have some ideas. But make sure you’re following and telling you guys ways we’re going to get involved."

"92%ers, we appreciate you. Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys and we’ll see you guys soon," Travis concluded the video.

Two minors have been charged with gun-related offenses in connection with the incident.

Of the victims, at least 11 children were wounded during the shooting, but were expected to recover as of last Wednesday night. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.