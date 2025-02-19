Transgender politician who defeated 12-year-old girl in marathon defends trans inclusion in women's sports

Nathanielle Morin, Canadian advisor to the Federal Minister of Women, released a statement this week defending the advisor’s participation in women’s marathons as a transgender biological male.

Morin referenced President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that prevents trans athletes from competing in women’s and girls’ sports in the statement.

"I am aware that my participation in so many competitions will be talked about because of my medical history. The situation in the United States and the comments of certain politicians do not help either," Morin wrote.

"With all due respect to the level I compete at (amateur recreational), the state of scientific research in the field (for the amateur recreational level) and the fact that I have undergone a medical transition, I consider that I have the legitimacy to participate in the right category, unless the law prohibits me from doing so. Let us remember that in Canada, no law prohibits it. As for other countries, I will comply with the local laws in force when it applies."

Morin added that additional medical research will be considered as the advisor weighs whether to continue competing in women’s marathons.

On Tuesday, Morin made a post on X that further addressed the advisor’s status as a trans marathon runner.

"Trans folks only want to fully integrate as their authentic self and be happy, in our society," Morin wrote.

Morin most prominently competed in the 5 kilometer BougeBouge run on Feb. 4, 2024. There, Morin came in first place with a time of 25:32, earning the title of "fastest female" across all age categories.

The runner-up to Morin was a girl in the 10-12 age category who ran at 26:08, who would have come in first place had Morin had not competed.

If Morin competed in the men’s category, the transgender runner would have come in 10th place among all male participants.

As of June 2017, all places within Canada must comply with the Canadian Human Rights Act, equal opportunity and/or anti-discrimination legislation prohibiting discrimination against gender identity or gender identity expression. The law protects the inclusion of all trans athletes in women's and girls' sports.

Trump's recent executive order in the U.S. states that any publicly funded institution that allows trans athletes to compete in girls' or women's sports will lose its federal funding.

Trump has also repeatedly suggested that Canada join the U.S., potentially as the 51st state.