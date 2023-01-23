Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Trade involving Packers’ Aaron Rodgers would be worth an 'astronomical amount': report

Rodgers is due to make just under $60 million with Packers next season

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
NFL teams pursuing a veteran quarterback this offseason could potentially approach the Green Bay Packers, but according to one NFL insider, any deal including four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers would carry a hefty price tag. 

After failing to make the playoffs, Rodgers made it clear that he was undecided on his future with the team. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis., Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

"We had all the conversations I think we wanted to have about football for now," Rodgers said last week after meeting with leadership. "They’re not pressing for any type of specific answer, and I’m not mentally or physically at that point to give one."

PACKERS, AARON RODGERS ‘FULLY AWARE’ OFFSEASON TRADE IS A ‘VERY REAL SCENARIO’: REPORT

Over the weekend, a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that both sides were aware that a trade "is a very real scenario this offseason."

But on Monday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that while a trade would be possible, it would be costly.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"Because of the way his contract is structured, a trade is possible. You could do it financially. You could come up with compensation. I think Green Bay likes what they have in Jordan Love. So, if they got the right package, I think they could do a deal – it would be $60 million for one season, somebody would pay him. That is what he’s on the books for, cash, next year." 

Rapoport also noted the deal would more than likely include a first-round draft pick and "probably more" as well.

"So, you could do it, but like that is an astronomical amount for a quarterback."

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Rodgers signed a three-year extension in the offseason but said in June that "there will be decisions after this year for sure."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.