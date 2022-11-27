Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Packers' Jordan Love throws TD pass to Christian Watson on first drive after Aaron Rodgers leaves with injury

Aaron Rodgers left the game with an oblique injury

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love came into Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles as Aaron Rodgers left with an oblique injury.

Rodgers had been battling through pain in his hand and was injured during the game. He was grabbing his ribs before he finally exited the game. He was listed as questionable to return.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

On Love’s first drive of the game, he hooked up with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for a 63-yard touchdown that cut the Packers’ deficit to seven points. He completed all three passes on the drive.

It was Love’s first touchdown pass of the season and it came on the longest completion of his career.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Love appeared in six games last year – his rookie season. He started the one game Rodgers missed because of COVID. He was 36-of-62 with 411 passing yards, two touchdown passes and three interceptions. He appeared in six games in 2021.

Rodgers is dealing with a thumb issue on top of the new oblique injury. He was 11-for-16 for 140 yards and two touchdowns before he left. The Eagles got to Rodgers three times.

Rodgers has not been himself through the first 11 games of the season. The injuries coupled with the receivers not clicking through the first part of the season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

He entered Sunday’s game with 2,542 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

