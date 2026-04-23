Top 2026 NFL Draft prospects reveal what teams will be getting if they call their name Thursday night

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The long wait is over, as the 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursday night in downtown Pittsburgh with what's expected to be quite the entertaining first round.

It's a virtual lock that the Las Vegas Raiders, owners of the No. 1 overall pick, select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to begin the draft in hopes he can be their franchise man for years to come. From there, the mock drafts are all over the place, which is always a sign for some fun, and even chaos, as the draft rolls along.

However, there are those who have cemented themselves as first-round talent entering Thursday night, whether it's through the NFL Combine and Pro Day workouts, top-30 visits to different franchises, what they put on tape during their college careers, or all the above.

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Either way, the prospects have done all they can do -- now it's up to the teams to determine if they fit what they need to succeed.

Fox News Digital had the privilege of speaking to some of those potential first-round picks leading up to the start of the NFL Draft, and each of them was asked the same question: "What will an NFL team be getting from you if they were to call your name on draft night?"

Here are some of their answers:

OHIO STATE OLB ARVELL REESE: "I think an NFL team is going to get somebody who loves the game, who loves football. Then, they’re going to get somebody who plays the game violently. ...On top of that, you have to play with relentless effort. So, I think an NFL team is getting that out of me — someone who plays with relentless effort, someone who looks forward to playing violently. You have to look forward to playing it violently."

Reese is quite the physical specimen, standing running a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, and many experts believe he can still grow into his body and his game on the field. He was named an All-American in 2025, racking up 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss for the Buckeyes, though their season ended by the hands of the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Now, Reese heads into the draft looking at a potentially short night when the clock starts ticking. Some have him mocked to the New York Jets at No. 2 overall, and many believe he won't be available when the top 10 picks are made. Either way, the edge rusher is viewed as an immediate impact player on the defensive line wherever he lands.

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OHIO STATE S CALEB DOWNS: "I would describe [myself] as a very instinctual player with a great mind for the game, but also all the physical attributes that you’re going to need. A player that, wherever you feel like the ball’s at, that’s where you want him to be. Put him at the [point of attack] and he’s going to do what he does."

A defensive Swiss Army knife, Downs has simply made plays all throughout his college career, which began at Alabama before transferring to the Buckeyes and helping them win the 2025 national championship.

Like his Ohio State teammate in Reese, Downs isn't expected to be available after the first 10 picks, but where exactly he lands remains to be seen. The New York Giants at No. 5 has been a popular spot, especially considering the comparison to Kyle Hamilton, whom John Harbaugh coached with the Baltimore Ravens before moving on to New York. But teams like the Washington Commanders (No. 7), New Orleans Saints (No. 8) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 9) are also intriguing to watch, as is a potential trade.

Downs had 164 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions and 12 passes defended throughout 44 career college games, earning himself two All-American nods in the process during his time at Ohio State. If a team is looking for a versatile defender, who can excel no matter the assignment, Downs has positioned himself as that man in this draft.

ALABAMA QB TY SIMPSON: "I think it starts with my personality and how I can take over a locker room and a franchise. Aa s quarterback, you want to go in there, rally the troops, and be an influence to people there. So, every 30 visits, every time I talked to a team, every time I Zoom’d with them, I hoped to show my personality, my leadership, but also my ball knowledge and football IQ. The tap speaks for itself, but a guy who gets people to elevate their play around him is what you want in a quarterback. I fully feel like I can do that."

Simpson's confidence is what makes him who he is on the football field, whether it's threading a pass through defenders to his intended target, or using his legs to pick up crucial yardage. He told Fox News Digital that his Christian faith plays a large part in playing confident and free, and he fully intends to bring that to whichever NFL franchise wants him.

Will that be in the first round? While Simpson has maintained his position that he has first-round talent, it will be interesting to see if an NFL team thinks the same through the first 32 picks. If he doesn't get taken on Thursday night, many mock drafts believe he will be taken quickly on Friday, perhaps to the Arizona Cardinals, the team with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round, but also the second overall pick in the second round. The Jets are also intriguing with four picks in the top 44 (Nos. 2, 16, 33, 44).

Either way, Simpson is excited to hit the ground running and prove his worth to whichever franchise takes him this week.

TEXAS TECH LB JACOB RODRIGUEZ: "I think they’re about to get somebody who’s consistent. Somebody who is of great character and integrity, and somebody you want to put in a leadership position. I think it’s somebody, especially in the middle of the defense, can fire guys up to get them ready to play and have somebody who’s going to be steady. I’m really excited to get to wherever I get the privilege of living and playing in, but more excited to meet the people, meet my teammates and all the people I’m going to be around."

Rodriguez wasn't always the epitome of the modern day middle linebacker -- he wanted to be a quarterback coming out of high school in North Texas. He initially went to the University of Virginia with that in mind before the Red Raiders believed he could make the switch to defense, as they saw him as a safety or middle linebacker.

The transition was worth the risk, as Rodriguez quickly developed into a defensive anchor for Texas Tech, and he truly elevated his game, and draft stock, during the 2025 season. Rodriguez won the Chuck Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski, Dick Butkus and Vince Lombardi Awards in 2025, while being named a unanimous All-American after racked up a career-high 128 combined tackles (11 for loss), four interceptions, one sack, six passes defended and two fumble recoveries, one of which he brought back for six points. His seven forced fumbles led all of college football through 14 games.

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Rodriguez's tape has gotten better by the season, and perhaps he's not even at his best yet considering the position change. But there's no questioning his speed, aggression, and high football IQ should translate in the NFL.

Will he be a first-round pick? That remains to be seen, but he shouldn't last long in the second round as someone who has cemented himself a top prospect in this year's draft class.

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