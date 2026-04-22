Arvell Reese says NFL teams are getting someone who 'plays the game violently' with 'relentless effort'

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With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft expected to be used on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to make him the Las Vegas Raiders' next franchise man, many believe the real start to the festivities in Pittsburgh on Thursday night begins with the New York Jets at No. 2 overall.

The plethora of mock drafts flying about ahead of one of the most anticipated nights in pro football has the Jets going edge rusher, and many believe it will be Ohio State standout Arvell Reese.

Reese, an All-American in 2025 and national champion with the Buckeyes in 2024, has everything a team needs to get an immediate impact player at the line of scrimmage come Week 1 in September.

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So, what exactly does Reese feel he will bring a franchise, whether he is picked at No. 2 by the Jets or elsewhere?

"I think an NFL team is going to get somebody who loves the game, who loves football. Then, they’re going to get somebody who plays the game violently," Reese told Fox News Digital on the eve of the NFL Draft, while also discussing his partnership with Reese's. "I play defense, so to play defense at a high level, you have to be playing it violently at all times.

"On top of that, you have to play with relentless effort. So, I think an NFL team is getting that out of me — someone who plays with relentless effort, someone who looks forward to playing violently. You have to look forward to playing it violently."

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Reese is among many former Buckeyes who expect to go in the first round on Thursday night, including safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles, wide receiver Carnell Tate and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. As Reese put it, "If you want to be elite, choose to go to Ohio State." The Cleveland, Ohio native remained in state when he chose which program he wished to play for in college, and the past three years has led to this moment for one of the most dominant rushers in football this past season.

Reese tallied 10 tackles for loss among his 69 combined, and he secured 6.5 sacks with two passes defended across 14 games. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and at 21 years old, experts believe there is much more for Reese to grow into, which is always what teams want from a player who has already proven themselves.

The 6-foot-4, 241-pound Reese said the pre-draft process has been "exciting" and a "blessing," as he visited with teams during top 30 visits, while meeting players and coaches all over the league. And while Reese is a physical specimen that has those intangibles, he understands being a student of the game is crucial.

"The biggest piece of advice or wisdom I’ve gotten from coaches or players is, the rookie year, you really want to put your head down and work," he said. "You don’t want to do too much talking — you want to put your head down and work.

"[Also], the biggest thing is find a vet and a guy you can pick from and learn things from. Not trying to be exactly like him, but take stuff from his way he prepares and how he approaches practices. Try to add that to your game because there’s a reason vets are still around, guys playing nine, 10 years. It doesn’t just happen out of nowhere. It’s stuff they do daily."

Reese did his visits, he's learned some key wisdom, and now it's time to sit back and wait until he hears his name called on Thursday night. For a team that needs a violent defender on the line of scrimmage each week, Reese is ready to make that immediate impact expected with being a first-round choice.

THE PERFECT COLLABORATION

It's only right that Reese heads into the NFL with a Reese's partnership, and the famous peanut butter and chocolate candy has collaborated with the first-round talent for a fun wardrobe surprise ahead of his walk down the NFL Draft Red Carpet on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

"For the suit, we collaborated," Reese revealed during the interview. "I’m excited to be a part of the Reese’s team for the draft."

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No details on what exactly the suit will look like were given by Reese, but he's simply excited to be partnering with his favorite candy that he had growing up. It's not just a natural partnership because of the name -- he always enjoys Reese's.

"I grew up eating Reese’s. I still currently eat Reese’s," he said, smiling. "My mom used to always give me the Reese’s Cups — I was always looking forward to getting the Reese’s Cups. So, it was natural and I was excited when I heard about it."

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