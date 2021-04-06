Tom Brady decides on Masters fantasy team ahead of golf tournament

Tom Brady is getting ready for the Masters and, like a lot of fans who will settle in to watch the four rounds starting Thursday, he picked four golfers for his fantasy team.

The particular Masters fantasy game allows you to pick one player from four categories: international, past championship, American and a first-timer. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed off who he is going with this week as the first major championship of the golf season is set to take place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady picked Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and amateur Tyler Strafaci.

"Don’t blow this for us Tyler Strafaci!! No pressure though," Brady wrote on his Instagram Stories.

McIlroy and Thomas have been the best golfers on the PGA Tour for the last year or so. The Northern Irishman has won three of the four majors in his career. His best finish at Augusta National has been fourth place and that was in 2015. He finished tied for fifth in 2020.

TOM BRADY TEASES MLB FANS WITH APRIL FOOLS' DAY TWEET

Thomas’ best finish came in 2020 when he finished in fourth. He only has one major victory under his belt – the 2017 PGA Championship. He finished in eighth place in the 2020 U.S. Open.

Mickelson has not exactly been the best golfer over the last few years. He hasn’t won a major since 2013 when he won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He’s a three-time Masters champion and last won in 2010.

Strafaci won the 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship. He’s never played in the Masters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Masters is set to tee off Thursday. Last year’s event was held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic messing with the scheduling. Dustin Johnson won his first green jacket.