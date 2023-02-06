Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady reveals he will kick off NFL broadcast career in 2024

Brady signed a contract with FOX last year

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

With Tom Brady retiring from the NFL "for good" this time, many wondered when exactly he will begin the next phase of his football journey in the FOX broadcasting booth on Sundays. 

Joining "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd on Monday morning, he revealed when that will be, saying the fall of 2024 is when he plans on entering the FOX booth. 

What sparked the conversation that led to Brady’s announcement was Cowherd asking if the future Hall of Fame quarterback needs to "exhale" after putting in 23 straight years of hard work in a league that normally isn’t so friendly to someone for that long. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I think for me absolutely," Brady began. "Decompression’s important. You’re on this kind of really crazy treadmill/hamster wheel for a long time — loving the moment, loving the journey at the same time. It’s a daily fight. You wake up every day — just like you do and I have an appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up to put their max effort into their life and their career. 

TOM BRADY POSTS SULTRY UNDERWEAR PIC DAYS AFTER WALKING AWAY FROM FOOTBALL 

"I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. And even talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.  (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Brady added that "other parts of my life that need some time and energy" after all the years making football one of his top priorities. He’s already been spending a lot of time with his two sons and daughter since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. 

But the grind for Brady doesn’t stop. As he said, he wants to be great at everything he does, and that will include his broadcasting career. 

ROBERT KRAFT ON TOM BRADY'S RETIREMENT: ‘HE’LL AWAYS BE A PATRIOT'

So, while he is focusing on those other elements of his life, he will be working on his new craft.

"Take some time to learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything," he said. 

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down. I think my biggest motivator was that. Even in the future I want to be great at what I do and I think that takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.