New England Patriots
Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He’ll always be a Patriot'

Brady retired after 23 season in NFL

Ryan Gaydos, Larry Fink | Fox News
Patriots' Robert Kraft talks Tom Brady at the Grammy Awards

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft spoke to Fox News Digital on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards and remarked on Tom Brady's retirement.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a stroll down the red carpet on Sunday as he made his way to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, just days after Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Kraft spoke to Fox News Digital before the event started and remarked on the star quarterback's accomplished career.

"I love him," he said. "He’ll always be a Patriot. I think [of] him for the two great decades and the six championships he helped us get."

Kraft, 81, was seen with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, actor LL Cool J and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at the event.

Michael Rubin, left, and Robert Kraft attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Michael Rubin, left, and Robert Kraft attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Robert Kraft, left, Michael Rubin and LL Cool J attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Robert Kraft, left, Michael Rubin and LL Cool J attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I always enjoy this as one of the great evenings in America," Kraft told Fox News Digital. "It brings people together. It brings cheer and it’s a celebration. I love it."

Brady announced that he was "retiring for good" on Wednesday. He posted an emotional video onto his social media accounts.

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," he said in the video. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."

"I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn’t change a thing."

Robert Kraft (Bryan Bennett / Getty Images / File)

In the days since Brady’s retirement, Kraft has said he’d love for Brady to return to New England and sign a one-day contract with the team to retire as part of the Patriots organization.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.