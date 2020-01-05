Tom Brady dismisses retirement talk after playoff loss, admits he's unsure of future

Tom Brady dismissed any notion he was going to retire following the New England Patriots’ early playoff exit thanks to a loss at home Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Brady told reporters in his postgame press conference that he has no plans to retire, but admitted that he doesn’t exactly know what the future holds for him, according to ESPN.

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely,” Brady said, adding “hopefully unlikely.”

The 42-year-old NFL great was asked whether he would want to return to the Patriots.

“I love the Patriots. It's the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years, and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there's nobody who's had a better career, I would say, than me -- just being with them. So I'm very blessed,” he said.

“I don't know what the future looks like, so I'm not going to predict it.”

Before Brady even stepped out on the field at Gillette Stadium, he was greeted with raucous chants and even signs that read “Please Stay Tommy.”

“I personally appreciate everything they've contributed -- not just this year, but a lot of years,” he said. “Just very grateful for the experience playing this year for the team, this organization, and over the course of my career, too. I appreciate it. I hope I've always tried to do the right thing out there. Who knows what the future holds? So I'll leave it at that.”

He added: “I don't know what's going to happen. I'm not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I've loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. I don't know what it looks like moving forward, so we'll just take it day to day.”

Brady was 20-for-37 with 209 passing yards and an interception in the loss. The interception ended up being a pick-six that helped the Titans seal the win.

It’s the first time the Patriots have lost in the wild-card round since the 2009 season when the Baltimore Ravens defeated them, 33-14.

Brady has been called the greatest of all-time because of his six Super Bowl titles. There have been rumors floating all-season long about his potential retirement and he has dismissed all of them.

Whether he plays in New England next season is a different story. The 2020 and 2021 years on Brady’s contract void on March 17, according to Spotrac.