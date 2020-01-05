Patriots’ playoff loss to Titans inspires social media posts – including from job seeker Antonio Brown

The New England Patriots’ stunning 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game quickly brought out the trolls on social media.

After all, the defeat meant the Patriots will be missing the Super Bowl for only the second time in the last six seasons. So why not rub it in while you can?

It also inspired a few messages from Antonio Brown, the wide receiver who has been out of a job since being cut by the Patriots back in September after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced.

TITANS OUST TOM BRADY AND PATRIOTS 20-13, ADVANCE TO NEXT ROUND OF NFL POSTSEASON

“What Could Of Been,” Brown wrote in an Instagram post, which included a photo of himself embracing Patriots Coach Bill Belichick during a game against the Miami Dolphins – the only game that Brown played for the team this season before he was let go.

“Call Me,” Brown wrote simply in a Twitter message as he retweeted a CBS Sports video of Tom Brady’s post-defeat news conference.

There were also plenty of other wisecracks from regular fans, many of whom seemed to revel in this year’s setback for a franchise that has won six Super Bowls since owner Robert Kraft purchased the team and hired Belichick as coach.

Here are some samples: