Tom Brady jokingly issues competitive challenge to LeBron James on Twitter

Tom Brady and LeBron James are two of the greatest players in their respective sports.

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers star decided to hold a wide-ranging Q&A session on Twitter, which saw fans pepper him with questions about basketball, movies, books and video games.

Presented with an opportunity to ask James anything, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback apparently couldn't resist and decided to join in on the fun.

With both players already highly skilled at their own sport, Brady questioned which one of them would come out victorious in an ice hockey shootout.

"You and me, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who wins?" Brady asked.

James responded by choosing himself as the victor, though he joked he would have to shoot from his knees, a possible reference to his size or lack of ice skating skills.

"Me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though," James replied, along with several laughing emojis.

It's unclear if the ice hockey shootout will happen, but it comes as Brady is already set to participate in another sporting event outside of football next month.

The future Hall of Famer is set to trade in his helmet for golf clubs on June 1 in the next installment of Capital One’s "The Match" golf event.

In a battle of quarterbacks on the links, Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a 12-hole event at Wynn Las Vegas, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip.

During Tuesday's Q&A, James also provided insight on his NBA career, including his toughest loss.

James said that losing to Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals was the hardest moment for him. The Miami Heat were heavy favorites in the series after acquiring James and Chris Bosh to go along with franchise star Dwayne Wade.

James added that his favorite NBA player under the age of 25 is current Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

"LUKA. He's my fav player!!" James wrote.

James was also asked if he still intends to play with his oldest son, Bronny.

"That's the plan! God willing," he wrote. "The last time we actually played I shattered the backboard on a dunk so we couldn't finish the game."

The Q&A session was held after the Lakers went 33-49 and failed to qualify for the playoffs this year amid high expectations. The team fired former head coach Frank Vogel last month.