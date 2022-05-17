Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady's reaction to media criticism goes viral: 'F--- you guys, f--- you TV'

Brady addressed the criticism in a video last month but comments went viral on Tuesday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady’s reaction to all the media criticism he receives over the course of the season made the rounds on social media Tuesday.

The comments the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made originally surfaced late last month ahead of the NFL Draft and about a month after he decided to renege on his decision to retire from the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fumbles the ball and the New Orleans Saints recover on Dec. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fumbles the ball and the New Orleans Saints recover on Dec. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The video showed the Buccaneers working out at practice with a handful of voiceovers making critiques about Brady, the team and how things were going after a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The video shows Brady addressing how he reacts during the season when he hears those remarks.

"I just look at the TV and go like this," Brady said as he holds up two middle fingers for emphasis. "F--- you guys, f--- you TV."

NFL SCHEDULE 2022: TOM BRADY'S 3 INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers warms up before the New Orleans Saints game at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers warms up before the New Orleans Saints game at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

He said not listening to the noise is important because what’s being done on the field during practices or games is what matters the most.

"You block out the noise because none of it matters. What we do is get back to what we did all year. Still not perfect, but football is not a game of perfect. We always expect to be at our best."

Brady will be 45 by the time Tampa Bay plays in Week 1.

Buccaneers' Tom Brady walks off the field during the New Orleans Saints game on Dec. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers' Tom Brady walks off the field during the New Orleans Saints game on Dec. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their season begins against the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sept. 11 in primetime.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.