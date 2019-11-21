Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New England Patriots
Published

Tom Brady jokes about his dislike for Dallas Cowboys ahead of game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Tom Brady took a funny jab at the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday during a press conference ahead of the New England Patriots’ pivotal matchup with them over the weekend.

Brady, who was an unabashed San Francisco 49ers fan when he was younger, told reporters he has “really not liked the Cowboys since coming out the womb.”

NEW YORK JETS' LE'VEON BELL SAYS NO MORE AFTER 5 'RANDOM' DRUG TESTS: 'FIND PLAYERS WHO REALLY DO THAT HGH BS'

The six-time Super Bowl champion’s quip drew laughter in the room before he started talking about Dallas in a serious light, according to ESPN.

“We've got a lot of respect for those guys. They've had a great winning organization, and a lot of great players in their history,” Brady said. “As a Niners fan, you play the Cowboys, and every time they'd hand off to Emmitt Smith it would be a 5-yard gain and you'd pull your hair out. Throw it up to Michael Irvin, and Troy [Aikman] was such a great player. The defense — Ken Norton and 'Prime Time' [Deion Sanders]. So the history of great players, the tradition.”

New England goes into the game coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are 9-1 this season with their lone loss coming to the Baltimore Ravens. Brady acknowledged the challenge the team faces trying to achieve their 17th straight double-digit win season.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. New England won 17-10. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. New England won 17-10. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

ANTONIO BROWN APOLOGY TO PATRIOTS RECEIVES 'LIKE' FROM TOM BRADY, OTHER EX-TEAMMATES

“It's going to be a huge challenge for us,” Brady said. “I love the opportunity to compete against great teams this time of year as Thanksgiving approaches. It means a lot for both teams.”

The Cowboys are 6-4 and have battled this season to get to that point. Dallas faces an enormous challenge trying to go up against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Even as Brady has appeared frustrated with his and the offense’s play this season, he said he doesn’t feel any added pressure to perform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The quarterback's job is to do whatever you can to help the team win the game and score some points,” Brady said. “So however you end up doing it — running the ball, throwing it 50 times, throwing to the receivers, throwing to tight ends, backs ... I think, over 20 years, we've done a lot of different things, and we'll try to find some different things this year.”

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_