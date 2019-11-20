New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell says no more after 5 'random' drug tests: 'Find players who really do that HGH BS'

Le'Veon Bell, the star running back for the New York Jets, took to Twitter Wednesday to tell the NFL that he won’t be participating in anymore “random” Human Growth Hormone tests, telling the league to go “find players who really do that HGH BS.”

Bell said that in just 10 weeks, he’s already undergone five “random” HGH blood tests, all of which he’s passed.

FORMER NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS’ ROB GRONKOWSKI MAKES LOS ANGELES LAKERS DEBUT AT HALFTIME SHOW

“I’m not doing another after today,” suggesting that his fifth and final test came sometime this week.

“Whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty a-- needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me..,” his tweet read.

The testing comes as no surprise for Bell who has previously been screened for illegal substances by the league after several drug-related incidents.

While playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, Bell was suspended for two games after he was charged with possession of marijuana and a DUI. Then, in 2016, he was suspended for four games after missing a scheduled drug test.

After joining the Jets this summer, Bell was pulled from two consecutive practices for urine samples but head coach Adam Gase attributed it to the timing of his contract, the New York Daily News reported at the time.

Bell responded to some fans who suggested that the league would most definitely try to screen him in retaliation.

“And I won’t be doin it,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bell said if officials want to continue to test him for marijuana, then he can “easily pee in a cup.”