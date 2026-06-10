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The World Cup

Tracking America's World Cup journey: How and when to watch the US Men's National Team

All three Group D games will stream on Fox Sports and Fox One, with the Paraguay opener also free on Tubi

By Austin Perry Fox News
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Team USA reveals roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup Video

Team USA reveals roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade reports on Team USA's roster reveal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and speaks to the athletes on ‘Fox & Friends.’

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost here, and fans stateside are starting to feel the excitement.

For the next month, some of the best soccer players and teams the world has to offer will duke it out on North American soil for the right to hoist the World Cup.

The U.S. Men's National Team in particular is an exciting young soccer squad that is looking to make some noise on their home turf, and their road to the knockout stage couldn't have been much easier (with all due respect to their fellow group members).

Folarin Balogun #20 of United States

Folarin Balogun #20 of United States celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half of the international friendly match between United States and Senegal at Bank of America Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The Stars and Stripes will begin their quest for a World Cup on Friday, June 12, at 9 p.m. Eastern against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

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The Paraguayans will be making their return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2010, and have been giant killers throughout their qualifying rounds, taking down the likes of South American heavyweights Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil.

Next on the docket, the U.S. will face off against Australia on Friday, June 19, at 3 p.m. Eastern in Seattle.

The Socceroos will try their best to muck it up and play a very defensive brand of soccer against America, while also boasting a great goalkeeper in Matthew Ryan.

SEATTLE, VANCOUVER COORDINATE CROSS-BORDER PLANNING FOR 2026 WORLD CUP TOURISM

Tyler Adams of United States looking on at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

Tyler Adams of the United States looks on before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the United States at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec. 3, 2022. (Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images)

Goals will be at a premium for anyone who plays Australia in this tournament.

To conclude group play, the United States will play Turkey on Thursday, June 25, at 10 p.m. Eastern back in Los Angeles.

Fresh off a quarterfinals appearance in Euro 2024, this is a very talented Turkey who may not have the star power of a France or Brazil, but will be a very dangerous out for anyone in the World Cup.

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Team USA fans celebrating with a flag at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Team USA fans celebrate with a flag during the soccer game between the United States and Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on June 27, 2024. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

Though the subject of who moves on may already be decided when Türkiye and the United States square off, these are the two heavyweights of Group D and should make for an exciting conclusion to group play.

All three games will be streaming on Fox Sports and Fox One, with both the Australia and Paraguay matchups available on Fox (blackout restrictions may apply).

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Additionally, the U.S.-Paraguay matchup will be available for free on Tubi.

Happy World Cup, everyone, and go, go USA!

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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