Tom Brady shines in return to football field despite losses at Fanatics Flag Football Classic

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Even three years removed from the game, Tom Brady looks like he could drop back and sling the pigskin for an NFL team.

Brady highlighted the first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and not just because he was back on a football field for the first time since he officially retired.

The 48-year-old was throwing darts.

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Brady, surrounded by current and former NFL players, as well as the U.S. national flag football squad, threw for 85 total yards on the small field with two touchdowns over his two games played in the inaugural event.

Brady’s co-captain, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, started for their Founders FFC crew, throwing for 224 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Brady came in after Hurts, and it was like old times as he was throwing all over the field.

BRADY, GRONK, HURTS, BURROW: FANATICS FLAG FOOTBALL CLASSIC DRAFT RESULTS

Of course, Brady couldn’t go without finding his trusty tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who secured a two-point conversion after a touchdown. Gronkowski, though, went out early in the contest due to a hamstring injury.

While Brady performed well, his squad was blown out by Team USA Football, 43-16, in that game. Brady and Founders FFC would have a chance at revenge in the championship game, but the U.S. team, which knew exactly how to take advantage with flag football rules, beat them again, 24-14.

Brady’s competitive edge was in full bloom, saying "my heart is really hurting right now," between his losses.

But he said before the contests that he felt "great" about stepping on the field and running some plays before the big games on Saturday.

"Fortunately, as an athlete, your body is your asset over a period of time and you learn how to take care of it," Brady said during practice this week. "Even when you retire, I felt like I still wanted to do the same things after football when I was playing. I still want to be active. I want to be outside. I want to continue to live a healthy, active lifestyle."

For those thinking Brady could take over at quarterback for an NFL squad, he has shown no wish to walk back his retirement for the second time in his future Hall of Fame career.

Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, which has played a large role in precluding a return. He is invested in seeing the rebuild of the team. At the same time, he has enjoyed being part of the FOX Sports broadcast team during the NFL season alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

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But who knows when 2028 rolls around what Brady may be doing, when flag football joins the list of the Summer Games in Los Angeles? Team USA, though, proved on Saturday just how different this style of football can be, even for current NFL stars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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