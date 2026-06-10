Clay Travis says NFL should offer separate Sunday Ticket option to save fans money.

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If a football fan's favorite NFL team is not in his or her own local market, it currently costs a pretty penny to watch each of the team's 17 regular-season games.

If a favorite team is local, fans can watch games on local affiliates and national television through paid cable. However, the NFL Sunday Ticket costs some fans $480 for access to watch each NFL game on FOX and CBS affiliates - and that is before streaming services come into play.

Fox News contributor Clay Travis, however, came up with an idea that, admittedly, the NFL would likely not use in order for fans to get exactly what they want for a much lower price.

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"In my opinion, the NFL should offer single-team options in addition to the entire NFL Sunday Ticket," Travis said at Thursday's examination of the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961.

"So, in general, if an entity is not serving the marketplace what the marketplace is demanding, that would raise questions about why they’re doing that. From a business perspective, I think the answer is because they can charge 480-somewhat dollars for the NFL Sunday Ticket if they include all those games.

"If they only sold individual games, what it appears the vast majority of fans would prefer, they might only be able to charge $80 or $100. So they are making hundreds of millions of dollars on a product that the average NFL fan, if given the option to choose between, would likely not pick."

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That $480 price tag is for existing Sunday Ticket customers, while new users get a discount bringing the price to $240 for the 2026 season. Hundreds of dollars come into play when fans need to add Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and others.

"Every single day, sports fans are getting gouged now for the opportunity of watching their favorite teams. Fans now pay far more money every year for something that by law in 1961 you all guaranteed for them should be free," Travis began in his testimony.

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"Most of your constituents are frustrated. They don't know how to find games, and they are having to pay far too much when they have the opportunity to actually watch those games. I don't know how many of you remember back in the day when you can have one remote control in your hand, and you can easily flip to any different game... They just want to be able to watch their favorite team and not have to struggle to do so."

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