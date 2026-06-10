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NBA Playoffs

Trump questions no-call after Victor Wembanyama sends Jalen Brunson to floor in Game 3

Wembanyama was not assessed a flagrant foul for pushing Brunson

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama avoided adding a third flagrant point to his postseason total. Under NBA policy, players are automatically subject to suspension once they receive four flagrant foul points.

Wembanyama made contact with Jalen Brunson’s upper body while the New York Knicks guard was attempting to set a screen in the first quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday. When the Spurs center turned around during the play, he pushed Brunson, who fell backward to the floor.

Referees did not blow the whistle for a foul on the play, despite forceful objections from the Knicks bench. ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Wembanyama would not retroactively be assessed a "flagrant upgrade on the uncalled foul."

The play sparked debate across the sports world, and President Donald Trump, who attended Monday’s game, was among those weighing in.

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U.S. President Donald Trump watching NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump watches the start of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"I thought it was a very bad call. Absolutely. I thought it was a very bad call, personally. But I’m not the ref, you know?" Trump told the New York Post on Wednesday.

Trump watched the Knicks’ first NBA Finals game in 27 years from a suite with his granddaughter Kai Trump and was seen sitting next to team owner James Dolan. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PUTS HAND ON JALEN BRUNSON'S HEAD, PUSHES HIM DOWN AS REFS LOOK THE OTHER WAY IN GAME 3

The Spurs outlasted New York 115-111 in Game 3, trimming the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1 entering Wednesday’s Game 4.

Jalen Brunson dribbling basketball against Dylan Harper and Victor Wembanyama at Madison Square Garden

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks works against Dylan Harper and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"Look, they’re pretty evenly matched, right? It’s two great teams. I’ll tell you, that Brunson is some player," Trump added. "I think Brunson is amazing, [Stephon] Castle [of the Spurs] is amazing, Wemby is amazing, [Karl-Anthony] Towns [of the Knicks] is amazing. They’re like great players. That’s why they’re there, right?"

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacting during NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second quarter of game three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

A New York native, Trump regularly sat courtside alongside other celebrities over the years before entering politics. "If you grow up in New York, you’re a Knick fan," he noted.

Taylor Swift, who is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, headlined Wednesday's star-studded celebrity row at Madison Square Garden.

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The Spurs came out hot for the second consecutive game Wednesday, racing to a 41-22 lead by the end of the first quarter. Wembanyama paced San Antonio with 13 points in the opening period, while OG Anunoby led New York with seven.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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