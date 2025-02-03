Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LIX

NFL's Roger Goodell slams 'ridiculous' theory around Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Chiefs' performance has been more scrutinized in recent weeks

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Is Patrick Mahomes one Super Bowl win away from becoming the undisputed GOAT? | First Things First Video

Is Patrick Mahomes one Super Bowl win away from becoming the undisputed GOAT? | First Things First

Nick Wright answers with a resounding "yes" and passionately defends why Patrick Mahomes would become the undisputed GOAT with a win in this Super Bowl.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attempted to dismantle any notion of favoritism from officials toward the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday during his pre-Super Bowl LIX press conference.

Goodell was asked about the theory of NFL officiating, which stems from the insinuation that the Chiefs are on the receiving end of favorable calls during games. It came to light during the team’s playoff wins over the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

Roger Goodell talks to reporters

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt York)

But Goodell dispelled the idea.

"This sort of reminds me a little bit of ‘the script,’ right? That I write a script and I have a script for the entire seasons," he said. "I think a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media, and they get a new life. … Nobody wants it to be their theory.

"I understand it. I think it reflects a lot of the fans’ passion. I think it’s also a reminder for us on how important officiating is. I think the men and women officiating the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. That’s a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously, but at the end of the day, it’s something we always have to continue to work on, how we make our officiating better at all times."

Patrick Mahomes comes off the field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Jan. 26, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The two calls in their win over the Texans ignited a firestorm. The penalties were called after hits on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A few questionable calls in the win over the Bills also raised eyebrows, too.

FOX NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital he noticed officials were a bit more "lenient" toward the Chiefs.

Regardless, Goodell defended officials and highlighted the competition.

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

"If you look at the Chiefs’ record, which I think is an amazing thing," he said. "People talk about the competitiveness in our league, the Chiefs with their 15 wins, 11 of those 15 games were within one score. I think that talks about the competitiveness of our game and the importance of how we officiate but also the competitiveness of how we play it."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.