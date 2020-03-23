Tom Brady had only one demand for Buccaneers upon signing with team: report

Tom Brady reportedly had only one demand when signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite reports that Brady wanted to have a say in the play-calling and the roster, the Tampa Bay Times reported Sunday the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback only wanted the phone numbers of his future teammates. He never even discussed money with the team, according to the report.

Brady, 42, officially signed his contract with the Buccaneers on Friday. According to ESPN, the two sides agreed to a 2-year, $50 million deal. The $50 million is reportedly guaranteed and prohibits the Buccaneers from placing the franchise tag on him or trading him.

“Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around you through your commitment every single day,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more -- I’m just gonna get to work!”

Brady will join a Buccaneers team featuring high-powered wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with tight end O.J. Howard. Last season's quarterback, Jameis Winston, had 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions along with 5,109 passing yards. Tampa Bay finished 7-9.