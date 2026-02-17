Mike Trout gives the $35 million reason why he will not play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Angels are set to pay Mike Trout over $35 million this year, but that, combined with his injury history, has proven to be major hurdles for the World Baseball Classic.

The three-time MVP, who was given the "Captain America" nickname for his stellar performance in the event three years ago, told reporters Monday that he was not able to get his contract insured for the tournament.

Trout said he wanted to play again, but "insurance was the biggest hurdle I was trying to get through."

"It’s disappointing, I wanted to run it back with all the guys," Trout said.

According to Yahoo Sports, a player does not necessarily forfeit his contract if he is injured in the event. Rather, it would be the team being owed the insurance coverage via National Financial Partners, which the WBC organization uses to take out insurance policies on the contracts of all 40-man-roster players competing in the event.

Trout has a base salary of $35.45 million for 2026 and is making an additional $1.67 million from the $20 million signing bonus he agreed to as part of his $426.5 million contract.

For example, the New York Mets were given a full reimbursement of Edwin Diaz's $18.64 million salary in 2023 after he tore his patella tendon celebrating a win.

Trout was part of perhaps the best moment in the tournament’s history, when he and former Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani of Team Japan went face-to-face with two outs in the top of the ninth of a 3-2 championship game. Ohtani struck out Trout in a lengthy at-bat to give Japan the title.

However, Trout has struggled immensely to stay on the field in recent years.

Since 2021, Trout has played no more than 130 games, a number he reached last season for the first time since 2019 (the 2020 season was only 60 games). His injuries moved him to right field last year, but this season, he is aiming to return to center.

Trout has not played in more than 140 games since 2016. He played in 36, 82 and 29 games in 2021, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Finally able to stay healthy, Trout did not look like his usual self, hitting .232 with a .797 OPS — the lowest mark of his career since his brief call-up in 2011, when he did not even qualify as a rookie.

Trout is signed through the 2030 season after inking the 12-year pact ahead of the 2019 season. At the time, it was the richest contract in the history of the sport but has since been surpassed by Ohtani, Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

