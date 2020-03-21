Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin willing to give Tom Brady number 12 'out of respect' for legendary career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Chris Godwin says he’s more than excited to play with Tom Brady next season but the two athletes are going to have to decide who will walk on to the field wearing the number 12 jersey.

Brady took to Instagram Friday morning to announce that he had officially signed with the Buccaneers after spending two decades with the New England Patriots.

Godwin, 24, said he had heard rumors throughout the offseason but couldn’t believe it when it was finally announced.

“It was pretty crazy,” he told the Buccaneers website. “Just having the opportunity to play with someone that’s arguably the greatest of all time, there’s not many people that kinda get that of opportunity so I’m just trying to soak it in and learn as much as I can from this guy.”

But the big question for the star wide receiver, who rushed 1,333 yards for 9 touchdowns this past season, is whether he’s willing to give up the number 12 jersey he’s worn since high school.

“We haven’t talked about it. We talked briefly but hadn’t mentioned that at all but obviously if he doesn’t want it or if he’s not making a big deal I’m going to keep it. We’ll see how that goes,” Godwin said.

“I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished and the career he’s built for himself, you kind of have to lean into that respect. But we’ll see, we’ll see how it goes.”

Brady has worn the number 12 throughout his entire career with the Patriots. He previously wore the number 10 when he played at the University of Michigan.

Godwin went on to say that Brady reached out to him after signing and expressed that he was “excited” to play in Tampa and more specifically with Godwin.

“Being a guy that’s watched him my whole career, like I said, getting the opportunity to play with him is a blessing and I’m going to try and take full advantage of it.”

As for next season, Godwin said he’s optimistic with Brady leading the team.

“I think the opportunities are endless.”