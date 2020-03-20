Tom Brady officially signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starts 'new football journey'

Tom Brady officially signed his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

Brady posted a photo of himself to Instagram going through the contract in what appeared to be his kitchen, announcing he was excited to start his “new football journey” with the Buccaneers.

PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT OFFERS SINCERE GESTURE TO TOM BRADY: 'THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!'

“Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!”

BUCCANEERS' SHAQUIL BARRETT 'EXCITED' FOR TOM BRADY'S ARRIVAL

Brady spent the last two decades with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles, three MVPs, and being named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and being selected to the First Team All-Pro three times. He announced earlier Tuesday that he was going to take his football journey elsewhere.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK, and the Kraft family and the entire organization," he said. "I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me -- I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that."

“Although my football journey will take play elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," he added. "I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and [every one] of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 42-year-old quarterback will join a Buccaneers team featuring high-powered wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with tight end O.J. Howard. With Jameis Winston as quarterback last season, he had 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions along with 5,109 passing yards. Tampa Bay finished 7-9.