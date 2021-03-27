Tom Brady reacts to Bucs re-signing Leonard Fournette with hilarious tweet

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to keep their Super Bowl roster together on Friday with the re-signing of running back Leonard Fournette, and Tom Brady took to Twitter to celebrate.

Fournette and the Bucs reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal on Friday, with the chance to make up to $4 million in incentives, and with that Tampa signed all 22 offensive and defensive starters from their championship team.

49ERS ACQUIRE NO.3 PICK WITH JIMMY GAROPPOLO’S FUTURE CLOUDY: REPORT

Brady responded to the news with a tweet that revealed his excitement for the 2021 season.

The deal isn’t official yet but Fournette posted a tweet on Friday seemingly confirming the news.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bucs are the first team to keep all their offensive and defensive starters from a Super Bowl win since the 1977 Raiders, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Brady signed a contract extension earlier this month that will keep him playing with the Bucs through the 2022 season. He initially signed a $50 million deal in March 2020 but the organization made it clear after the Super Bowl that they wanted to keep him around for as long as he’s willing to play.

Bucs' general manager Jason Licht said Friday during an appearance on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio that he is "beyond excited."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know what you’ve got, you know what your players are, you know what they’re capable of, and there’s no trial and error with them," he said. "You’re jumping in right where you left off, so that’s huge."