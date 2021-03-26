49ers acquire No. 3 pick with Jimmy Garoppolo's future cloudy: report

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a massive trade with the Miami Dolphins on Friday that will give them the No.3 pick in next month’s draft, reports say.

ESPN reported the Dolphins are trading the No. 3 overall pick to the 49ers in exchange for the No.12 pick, a third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, a move that may signal San Francisco is in the market for a quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles jumped in on the mix, trading their No. 6 pick to the Dolphins for No. 12 and their 2022 first-round pick.

The trade brings into question Jimmy Garoppolo’s future, but ESPN reported the team has no plans to trade him at the moment.

It remains a question if the Niners would budge, but according to a report on Thursday, the New England Patriots are still interested in making a reunion with their former backup QB.

A source outside the Patriots organization told ESPN’s Diana Russini that the possibility of Garoppolo returning to New England is still a very real option.

"Just recently I was talking to somebody in the league who I really trust," Russini said Thursday on ESPN’s "Get Up." "He’s got good information. He said, ‘Do not take the Jimmy Garoppolo trade off the table.’ That is something New England is still sniffing out."

She continued: "Bill [Belichick] doesn’t like to put his cards out on the table, so most [people] think, ‘Oh, well if we all know about that, that probably won’t happen.’ But there is definitely a tone in the league that it could still go down."

The Patriots recently re-signed Cam Newton to another one-year deal, but according to Russini, that doesn’t mean the team is committed to him as their No. 1.

"His contract tells you how they feel about him. They don’t think he’s the future of the New England Patriots," she said. "In terms of playing — because that’s what this is going to come down at the end of the day. Everyone can like each other and get along and Kumbaya, but he’s gotta go out there and perform."

Friday’s blockbuster trade between Miami and San Francisco is a good indication that Garoppolo’s time might be up, leaving the door wide open for New England.