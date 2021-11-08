Tom Brady sidesteps Aaron Rodgers vax question

Tom Brady had nothing to offer when asked about Aaron Rodgers’ comments on forgoing the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Brady revealed in September he dealt with contracting COVID-19 after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. Brady is presumably vaccinated against the illness, as the Buccaneers said in the offseason that the entire team was 100% vaccinated.

But when it came to others, Brady had no opinion when he was asked on the "Let’s Go!" podcast.

"Of course I figured you'd ask me about this. I figured out I'm not commenting on Aaron Rodgers' personal situation. Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body," Brady said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

"But by the way, the ‘TB12 Method’ is available in paperback wherever nutritional books are sold and I'll leave it at that. ... Nope, just thought about it and obviously that's how I feel and that's all I'm going to say."

Rodgers rattled off several reasons why he chose not to get vaccinated in an interview on "The Pat McAffee Show," including an allergy he said he has from an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. He said he also talked to his friend Joe Rogan about the treatments the podcaster took when he was diagnosed with COVID and admitted one of the medicines he was on was ivermectin.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers told former NFL punter McAfee and his former linebacker teammate A.J. Hawk. "So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Rodgers took shots at the NFL media for ripping him and made it a point to say he would have explained himself if anyone asked him to explain what he meant when he said he was immunized. Additionally, he said he was allergic to some of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and chose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to some of its side effects.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. … I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I'm very proud of the research that went into that," the Packers star added.