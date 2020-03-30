Tokyo Olympics gets new date after 2020 Games were postponed over coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The International Olympic Committee announced the new dates for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics after the 2020 Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC said Monday the Tokyo Olympics will begin July 24, 2021, and end Aug. 8, 2021, and the Paralympics will begin Aug. 24, 2021, and end Sept. 5, 2021.

“I want to thank the International Federations for their unanimous support and the Continental Associations of National Olympic Committees for the great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement.

“I would also like to thank the IOC Athletes’ Commission, with whom we have been in constant contact. With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge. Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.”

Officials announced the postponement of the Olympics last week due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he and the IOC came to an agreement on pushing the Games back.

Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, lauded the rescheduling.

“It is fantastic news that we could find new dates so quickly for the Tokyo 2020 Games. The new dates provide certainty for the athletes, reassurance for the stakeholders and something to look forward to for the whole world. When the Paralympic Games do take place in Tokyo next year, they will be an extra-special display of humanity uniting as one, a global celebration of human resilience and a sensational showcase of sport,” Parsons said.

“With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games 512 days away, the priority for all those involved in the Paralympic Movement must be to focus on staying safe with their friends and family during this unprecedented and difficult time.”