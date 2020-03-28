US gold medalist Missy Franklin: Tokyo Olympics hopefuls will 'follow their dreams' next year

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Five-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin said Saturday that the Olympic community is united in understanding and concern for the public after the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Franklin, who swam for the U.S. team until her retirement, said athletes who have been preparing for Tokyo are handling the change very well.

2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS POSTPONED

"It seems that everyone understands that this decision was made for the health of the athletes and of everyone around the world," she said.

"With that being said, it’s still heart-wrenching. I think the mental aspect [is so] more than anything: These athletes have been preparing some of them for four years, but especially this year knowing that the games were coming."

President Trump said last week that he is in agreement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the schedule change, and told reporters that Abe will do a fine job hosting the games next year instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Franklin told "Cavuto Live" that many of the athletes scheduled to compete this summer have been training as long as four years

"So it’s definitely going to be a bit of a transition, but I would encourage them if those are their dreams... that hasn’t changed. That opportunity is still there. It’s just one year later," she added.