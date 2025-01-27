Title IX probe into Florida's Todd Golden dismissed, lawyer says

A Title IX investigation into Florida Gators men’s basketball coach Todd Golden was dismissed, his lawyer said in a statement on Monday.

Attorney William Shepherd issued a statement to CBS Sports regarding the investigation into claims made about Golden.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"The investigation has found no evidence to support the allegations against Coach Golden," the statement read. "The University’s conclusion proves that the complaint was meritless."

Golden was accused of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking multiple women, including students, in November. A report in the school’s student newspaper claimed that Golden made unwanted advances on Instagram, requested sexual favors, and sent photos and videos of his genitalia.

The Title IX complaint was reportedly made on Sept. 29.

Shepherd ripped those who tried to generate a "false narrative" around the Gators head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Coach Golden and I have respected the process throughout while actively engaging with the University. However, there were many who did not respect the investigative process. Instead, they sought to target Coach Golden and drive their agenda and this investigation for their own self-interest. Some leaked confidential material to the media; falsely posed as a UF lawyer in an effort to intimidate; harassed UF students and parents to try to generate a false narrative; and harassed my client, his family, and his friends.

"Coach Golden appreciates the support he and his program have received from so many at the University and from around the country. Now that this is concluded, Coach can continue to focus on the basketball season and consider his legal options in the off season – but now it’s time to move forward."

Golden denied the allegations in a statement in November and said he would weigh a defamation lawsuit.

"For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry," the statement read. "I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review properly."