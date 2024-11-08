Florida basketball coach accused of sexual harassment, stalking students: report

The University of Florida has reportedly been hit with a Title IX complaint in which an unknown number of women have accused head men's basketball coach Todd Golden of sexual harassment and stalking them.

The university's student newspaper says the school had been hit with the complaint on Sept. 27, and the alleged incidents were aimed at students at the school.

Golden is alleged to have followed students on foot and in his car, while also sending messages on social media, sending pictures and videos of his private parts and asking for sexual favors.

"At first, it starts off slow, like, ‘Oh, wow. That’s odd. This guy is showing us attention,’" one woman said to the paper. "And then it becomes, ‘Wow, he’s kind of crossing a line. No, he didn’t mean it that way.’ Then it’s, ‘Wait, he’s fully stepping over that line.’ And then it’s, ‘Wow, there’s a picture of his d--k.’ It was a full grooming process with all of us."

"He would go at such lengths about it," the woman added. "He would go back, like a year back, and like ten photos at once. Then, obviously, [he] followed up with a DM, always in vanish mode. . . . Just really aggressive Instagram stalking is the best way to put it."

"He just had this manipulation tactic over everyone," another woman said. "And he sent us all the same s--t. It was copy-paste to every girl."

In a request for comment, a university spokesperson said the school "cannot comment on or confirm any Title IX inquiries, complaints, or investigations" "in order to comply with federal law."

Both women who spoke to the paper say that members of the university were complicit and aware of Golden's behavior, while also saying there is a culture of sexual harassment within the coaching staff.

"I think it is just a sick f---ing joke that they’re all doing, within that organization, all the coaches," one of the alleged victims said. "They probably get off by showing each other the pictures. . . . There’s something f---ing sick going on there."

The Gators, ranked 21st in the AP polls, have won each of their first two games of the season. Golden joined Florida in 2022 after coaching San Francisco the previous three seasons.

The Gators lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season to Colorado.

