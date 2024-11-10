Florida men's basketball coach breaks silence amid sexual misconduct allegations

Florida Gators men’s basketball coach Todd Golden said in a statement on Saturday that he would weigh a defamation lawsuit as it was revealed the school is investigating misconduct claims against him.

Golden put a statement out on social media, acknowledging the lawsuit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry," the statement read. "I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing.

"My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review properly."

AUBURN BASKETBALL FIGHT ONBOARD FLIGHT RESULTS IN BLOODIED PLAYER, RIPPED CLOTHES: REPORT

Golden’s remarks came a day after the Independent Florida Alligator reported the school opened up an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking multiple women, including students, against him.

The newspaper reported that Golden faces claims of unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requesting sexual favors and sending photos and videos of his genitalia. The newspaper cited a Title IX complaint made on Sept. 29.

Golden, 39, signed a two-year contract extension in March that included a $1 million raise and brought his annual salary to $4 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is still with the team amid the investigation and led on-campus practice on Saturday before the game welcomes Grambling State to Gainesville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.