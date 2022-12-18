Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans teammates make good use of tip drill on impressive interception vs. Chargers

Roger McCreary caught a pass and then flipped it to a teammate for the pick

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
We have a late candidate for interception of the year in the National Football League, and probably the winner.

The box score will tell you Tennessee Titans' Joshua Kalu intercepted Justin Herbert with around 10 seconds left in the first half, but it was much better than it sounds.

Roger McCreary #21 of the Tennessee Titans tips a pass intended for Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers to Joshua Kalu #28 of the Tennessee Titans for an interception during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

On 2nd-and-10 at the Titans' 25-yard line, Herbert was looking left and deep for Mike Williams to try to give the Chargers a touchdown lead entering the locker room. The ball was sailing out of bounds, though, so Williams had basically no play.

Roger McCreary #21 of the Tennessee Titans tips a pass intended for Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers to Joshua Kalu #28 of the Tennessee Titans for an interception during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

However, Roger McCreary took the leap out of bounds and caught it, but his body was way out of bounds, so at the moment, it was just an incomplete pass. That's when McCreary made the point-blank decision to toss it to his left to a nearby Kalu, who tip-toed in the end zone for an interception and a touchback.

Had McCreary not threw it to Kalu, the Chargers would have likely kicked a field goal to take a 10-7 lead, but instead the Titans were able to take a knee and remain tied at halftime.

Roger McCreary #21 of the Tennessee Titans tips a pass intended for Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers (not pictured) to Joshua Kalu #28 of the Tennessee Titans for an interception during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

The Titans are looking to improve to 8-6 on the season and snap a three-game losing streak, while the Chargers (7-6) continue to fight for their playoff hopes. They entered the day as the eighth seed behind the New England Patriots, who also stand at 7-6.

