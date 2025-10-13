Titans fire head coach Brian Callahan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start through the first six weeks of the 2025 season, the team announced on Monday.

The Titans lost Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders, and their only win on the year came thanks to erratic mistakes by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. The Titans haven’t progressed since moving on from Mike Vrabel as Callahan was 4-19 in 23 games.

He was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2023. With his guidance, the Bengals were able to reach the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. However, the Joe Burrow-led squad lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker released a statement on Callahan’s dismissal.

"After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach," Brinker said. "These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian’s investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans.

"While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth. Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."

The Titans will go up against Vrabel and the New England Patriots in Week 7. Vrabel has the Patriots at 4-2 so far.